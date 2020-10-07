Jane Starr

Starr, Jane
Jane "Jean" Munro Starr, 84, died Friday, October 2, 2020, surrounded by family in Bonita Springs, Florida. A first generation Scottish American, Jean was born and raised in Bay Village, Ohio, and was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University where she met and married her husband, soul mate, and partner in crime, Jerry. Together they spent many wonderful years raising their family in Upper Arlington, Ohio; traveling the world with gusto; and celebrating their beloved Buckeyes with family and friends. Jean's many talents and interests included: golf, swimming, tennis, piano, and gardening. Her culinary skills rivaled any chef. She loved entertaining and playing bridge with her Spanish Wells Golf & Country Club family. She was a checkers master and loved fishing. Most recently, Jean was a member of the Spanish Wells Golf Club 9-Hole Ladies Golf League and the Spanish Moss Inter-Club Bridge Club. She volunteered at The Baker Museum and attended First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs. Jean is preceded in death by husband Jerry and daughter Tracey. She is survived by children, Robin, Craig, and Andrew (Stephanie Simkovic); and grandchildren, Thomas Stumpp (Agatha Gabbard) and Audrey (Alex) Smith. She is the proud great grandmother of Genevieve Stumpp, extended family, and dear friends. Jean will be remembered as a strong woman who told you what she thought and loved a good debate. She will be greatly missed. In celebration of her life, donations may be made to The Ohio State University, College of Home Economics, or the charity of your choice
. We wish to extend our gratitude to: Avow Hospice; All Seasons Naples; and the kind people at Golden Care Home Health who helped navigate this challenging time.