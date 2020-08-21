Buechner, Jennifer

1950 - 2020

Jennifer J. Buechner, 69, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on August 18, 2020 at Kobacker House. She attended South High School, Columbus, Ohio and was a graduate of Oceanside High School, Oceanside, California. She was employed by Discover Card. She is survived by her sons, Shawn Stephenson of Kentucky, Craig Everett and Tracy Stephenson of London, Ohio, Daniel and Mindy Stephenson of Canton, Ohio, adopted son, Steven Likens of Columbus, Ohio; grand-children, Mathew, Victoria, Noah, Logan, Lucas, and Alessa; great grandchildren, Trinity, Serenity, Avery, Camden, Wes-ton, and Elijah; sisters, Barbara A. Hoffine, Grove City, Ohio, Norma L Adams, Texas, Kathleen M. Hughes, Columbus, Ohio and Angela C. Cooke, Delaware, Ohio; brother, Michael S Buechner and his wife, Kimberly, California; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by husbands Daniel Stephenson and Kent Trevethan; her father and mother Raymond and Genevieve Buechner; brother Raymond Buechner and his wife Mary Buechner. Jenny, also nicknamed Beaver or the Beav, had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody. She loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and step grandchild dearly. She was an avid gardener and loved her flowers, animals, reading and enjoyed fishing besides swimming in her backyard pool. Also, her main mission for the day was to go thrifting. She loved decorating for the holidays inside and outside of her home. She was a good neighbor and friend to all who lived on her block. There will be a gathering of friends and family Saturday, August 22 at Jerry Spears Funeral Home, 2693 West Broad St, Columbus, Ohio 43204 from 11am-1pm, with a memorial service at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43214.



