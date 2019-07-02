|
Ball, John
The Reverend John Terry Ball, 86, of Orient, died June 1, 2019. Survived by children, David Terry (Kim Keethler) Ball, Sharon Louise Link and Mary Ellen (Wray) Elliott; 14 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Esther Jones; brother-in-law, Ben S. Graham; and many relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by infant daughter Jennifer Louise Ball, wife Ellen Louise Graham Ball, parents Leonard Terry and Mabel Barrick Ball. John was an ordained Elder who served churches in the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church for more than 40 years in Cincinnati, Canal Winchester, Toledo, Beavercreek, Columbus and Patalaska. He was proud to have been the founding pastor of Northern Hills United Methodist Church in Finneytown, Ohio, as an intentionally integrated church that remains so to this day. He enjoyed nothing more than a shared laugh. He was exceptionally well-read in Theology and Biblical Studies. He loved the craft of preaching courageously and well. His body was donated to the Wright State University School of Medicine. Family will receive visitors Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; service at 11:30 a.m. with reception following at Broad Street United Methodist Church, 501 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church for entrance renovation or to Westfall C.A.R.E.S. to provide food or essentials to students in need c/o Kathy Fausnaugh, Westfall Elementary School, 9391 St. Rt. 56 West, Williamsport, OH 43164.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 3 to July 5, 2019