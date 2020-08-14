1/1
John Dodson
Dodson, John
1928 - 2020
John Arnold Dodson, age 91, born December 25(26), 1928, he went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2020. He is survived by his sons, John (Cathy) Dodson, Don (Cindy) Dodson; grandchildren, Kira (Matt) Taylor, Keli (Mychael) Murphy, Monica Dodson and Colin Dodson; great grandchildren, Alan, Zoe, Grace, Sadie and JohnLuke Taylor, Aaron and Asher Murphy; brother-in-law, Jim (Darlene) Emmitt; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years Barbara, his mother and step father Ethel and Edward Farmer and his beloved grandmother Debra Ora Roy. John attended Columbus South High School. He left school early to serve his country in the US Navy serving on 3 separate ships and witnessing some of the atomic testing at Bikini Atoll in the South Pacific during Operation Crossroads. He was retired from Batelle Memorial Institute as a machinist, spent many years working at Nippert Company and was a member of Whitehall United Methodist Church. He spent many years coaching baseball in the Whitehall Youth Baseball League where he received coach of the year honors in 1976. He spent his retirement traveling with Barb and visiting with family and friends. Friends may call Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 4-7PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held 11AM Wednesday, August 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John's honor to Whitehall United Methodist Church, 525 Bernhard Road, Whitehall, Ohio 43213 (whitehallumc.org). www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
