John Flink
1932 - 2020
Flink, John
John Maynard Flink, age 88, of Westerville, died peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at The Arthur G. James Cancer Research Hospital at The Ohio State University. Born June 5, 1932 in Wallace, NY to the late John H. and Ellen M. (Maynard) Flink. John was a proud 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force retiring with the rank of Tech Sargent in 1971. John married the love of his life, Martha W. (Johnston) Flink in July 1954 and enjoyed 58 years of marriage until Martha's death in 2012. He was a member of Genoa Baptist Church, a lifetime member of the Reynoldsburg V.F.W. Post 9473 and a 25-year member of Teamsters Local 284. John was an avid Buckeye fan, enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling throughout the United States, (he and Martha visited 49 of them), and meals at La Scala. In addition to his wife and parents, John was also preceded in death by his sisters Laura Ann Kellogg, June Funeri and Jacquelyn Congdon. John is survived by his sons, David Flink of Westerville and John M. Flink of Columbus; many other relatives and dear friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury. Pastor Wayne Booth officiating. Interment with military honors to follow at Sunbury Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to the Arthur G. James Cancer Research Hospital, c/o The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43221 in John's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Flink family. Please share a memory or condolence with the family by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
