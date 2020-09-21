Reynolds, Julie
1943 - 2020
Julie Reynolds, age 76, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital taken too soon by COVID-19. She was born in Chicago, IL on December 30, 1943, the daughter of the late George A. and Loismarie (Parsons) Barans. Julie was a registered nurse in the healthcare field retiring from Mount Carmel Hospitals after many years. A devoted mother, nana and sister, she is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Diane Reynolds and Rick Emich, of Elmhurst, IL and Debra Reynolds and Geoff Blake, of San Jose, CA; grandchildren, Abigail and Alexander Emich; brothers, Charles A. (Allene) Barans and Paul J. (Kim Ann Pfau) Barans. Also beloved aunt to Katie and Peggy, Bert and Jonda Reynolds, Margaret Barrows, Rick Reynolds; devoted friend, Pete Smith and many other close friends. She was a graduate of Eastmoor High School and The Ohio State University. Julie was an active, spiritual, health conscious person who loved to walk, hike, bike, zipline and fish. She was a lover of animals and keeper of strays. She was an avid gardener, herbalist and reike healer. Julie was politically active in the fight for reproductive freedom for ALL women and a strong supporter of Planned Parenthood. She was also a talented artist and past President of the Reynoldsburg Art Commissioner. A Private Memorial Service will be held Saturday at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where family will receive friends from 3-5pm Saturday, September 26, 2020. Attendance will be monitored in compliance with social distancing and masks are required for all guests and family for everyone's safety at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to go to Planned Parenthood, 3255 E. Main St., Columbus, OH 43213, in Julie's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
