Kevin Allen Layman, age 51, a longtime resident of Baltimore, OH, died unexpectedly on January 25, 2020. He was an arborist and owner of Slayman's Tree Service. He is survived by his daughter, Faith (Ian) Monaghan; mother, Nancy (Jerry) Baker; father, Walter Layman; siblings, Tina Pettingill and Ron (Susan) Layman; other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at NOW Church, 111 West Mulberry Street, Baltimore, Ohio 43105. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share your memories of Kevin. "Thank God, NO MORE PAIN!"
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
