Shahabelmolki, Magid
1953 - 2020
Magid "Papa Joon" Shahabelmolki, age 66, of Worthington, Ohio. Our beloved Papa Joon passed away peacefully June 14, 2020 after nearly a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's and Dementia. Magid is preceded in death by his loving Father Ali Akbar, devoted Mother Fakhri Shekaripor and brother-in-law Dr. Ahmed Rezvan. He is survived by his daughter, Sheila "pretty girl" Shahabelmolki (William) Farthing who worked tiredlessly to advocate for his quality of life; son, Nathan Vaughn; former wife, Catherine Whitman who remained by his side in sickness and in health. His cherished grandchildren, Elijah, Cameron, Jarreth and Ava. Magid was also survived by his beloved siblings, Azam, Ghasem, Akram, Hamid, Vahid, their loving spouses and countless beloved nieces and nephews. After arriving to America in the late 70's Magid attended Ohio Wesleyan College and The Ohio State University to study Engineering. He was a dedicated worker as an entrepreneur, forklift operator and warehouse worker. Before his battle with Dementia, Magid became a member of New Horizons United Methodist Church where he learned of God's Love for all people and the power of forgiveness. He enjoyed Sunday School, his church family, dancing, music, singing, his mother's cooking and most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, his parents and family that surrounded him with endless love. He will be greatly missed but his family finds joy in his peace. Private Burial will be held at Kingwood Memorial Park for immediate family on Thursday, June 18 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org in his name. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.