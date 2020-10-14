1/
Marie Adams
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adams, Marie
1935 - 2020
Marie Adams Loving mother, 85 of South Vienna Ohio, formerly of West Jefferson Ohio, passed October 12, 2020. She was born October 6,1935 in Wharncliff, West Virginia. Marie enjoyed flowers and embroidery spending time with her Family. Preceded in death by her parents Willie and Stella Dotson, three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by daughters Brenda and Fred Mullett, Kay Hatfield, Janet Clark. Twin sister Mary Taylor, and sister Faye Estep. Five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. One great-great-grandchild. Many nieces and nephews, her church family. Special friend Meg Gulley. Family will receive friends Wednesday October 14th from 4-7pm at the Faith Assembly Worship Center 2600 Rt 40 London, OH 43140 where a Funeral service will follow Thursday October 15th 11:00am. Burial will take place at Oakgrove cemetery. Arrangements being handled by the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Faith Assembly Worship Center
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Faith Assembly Worship Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved