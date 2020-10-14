Adams, Marie

1935 - 2020

Marie Adams Loving mother, 85 of South Vienna Ohio, formerly of West Jefferson Ohio, passed October 12, 2020. She was born October 6,1935 in Wharncliff, West Virginia. Marie enjoyed flowers and embroidery spending time with her Family. Preceded in death by her parents Willie and Stella Dotson, three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by daughters Brenda and Fred Mullett, Kay Hatfield, Janet Clark. Twin sister Mary Taylor, and sister Faye Estep. Five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. One great-great-grandchild. Many nieces and nephews, her church family. Special friend Meg Gulley. Family will receive friends Wednesday October 14th from 4-7pm at the Faith Assembly Worship Center 2600 Rt 40 London, OH 43140 where a Funeral service will follow Thursday October 15th 11:00am. Burial will take place at Oakgrove cemetery. Arrangements being handled by the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store