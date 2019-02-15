Russell, Marilyn

1935 - 2019

Marilyn Russell, 83, passed away February 14, 2019 after a 3-year battle with lung cancer. Born Marilyn Ruth Riley on March 17, 1935 to Frank and Osie (Mounts) Riley in Portsmouth, Ohio. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband of 54 years, Donald Russell, her brother Estill Junior Riley, her sister Audrey Riley, her nephews Jerry Riley and Terry Riley. She is survived by her son, Kevin (Jennifer) Russell; her son, Jeffrey Russell; her brother, Jesse (Mary) Riley; her sister, Bereta (Boots) Heileman; grandson, Drew Russell; granddaughter, Lauren Russell; her nephews, Michael (Linda) Heileman, Keith (Jenette) Heileman, Glenn (Heather) Heileman, and Troy Riley; her nieces, Sandra Heileman, Kimberly (Tim) Brown, and Carrie (Mark) Mensereau. The family would to say a very special thank you to the staff at Heartland Hospice for their incredible care and support. A viewing for family and friends will be held Monday, February 18 from 6-8 PM at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. A private burial will be held at Rush Township Cemetery in Rushtown, OH. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Heartland Hospice, or the Knox County Humane Society.