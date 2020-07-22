Raley, Marlene
1955 - 2020
Marlene Jo Raley, age 65, of Reynoldsburg, OH, passed away July 21, 2020. She was born April 28, 1955 in Columbus, OH to the late Clayton and Betty Nicodemus. Marlene graduated from Pickerington High School in 1974, was a member of the marching band and was a majorette. Marlene was a Registered Cosmetologist. She loved visiting Cocoa Beach, FL, cruising with family, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Scott Raley; two children, Kim Miller and Mark (Jennifer) Raley; four grandchildren, Talan Miller, Tatum Miller, Cameron Raley and Carson Raley. Family and friends may visit 6-8Pm on Monday, July 27 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N. Pickerington, OH 43147. A funeral service will begin at 12pm on Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home. Interment at Violet Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.