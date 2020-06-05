Kutschbach, Nancy
1964 - 2020
Nancy Ann Roof Kutschbach. When everything seems like an uphill battle just think of the view from the top. She is survived by a loving daughter, Karly Ann; parents, Dayle and Alene Roof, Lockbourne OH; sisters, Debbie (Tom) Steffan, Kim (David) Fields; niece, Kristen Fields; nephews, David Fields, Andrew Steffan. Nancy was always fun to be around. She loved her dogs, race horses and going to the casino and a little wine now and then. The family will receive friends at Ware Funeral Home, 121 W 2nd St., Chillicothe OH, Monday 2pm. Memorial contributions to the MS Society will be appreciated.
1964 - 2020
Nancy Ann Roof Kutschbach. When everything seems like an uphill battle just think of the view from the top. She is survived by a loving daughter, Karly Ann; parents, Dayle and Alene Roof, Lockbourne OH; sisters, Debbie (Tom) Steffan, Kim (David) Fields; niece, Kristen Fields; nephews, David Fields, Andrew Steffan. Nancy was always fun to be around. She loved her dogs, race horses and going to the casino and a little wine now and then. The family will receive friends at Ware Funeral Home, 121 W 2nd St., Chillicothe OH, Monday 2pm. Memorial contributions to the MS Society will be appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.