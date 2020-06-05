Nancy Kutschbach
Kutschbach, Nancy
1964 - 2020
Nancy Ann Roof Kutschbach. When everything seems like an uphill battle just think of the view from the top. She is survived by a loving daughter, Karly Ann; parents, Dayle and Alene Roof, Lockbourne OH; sisters, Debbie (Tom) Steffan, Kim (David) Fields; niece, Kristen Fields; nephews, David Fields, Andrew Steffan. Nancy was always fun to be around. She loved her dogs, race horses and going to the casino and a little wine now and then. The family will receive friends at Ware Funeral Home, 121 W 2nd St., Chillicothe OH, Monday 2pm. Memorial contributions to the MS Society will be appreciated.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
