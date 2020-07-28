1/1
Nancy Toy
1935 - 2020
Nancy L. (Brooks) Toy, 85, of Columbus, passed on July 26, 2020. She was born on Feb. 21, 1935 in Athens, OH to Thomas and Evenly (Reynolds) Brooks who preceded her in death along with her beloved husband of 67 years, Harry A. Toy. She leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Carol Rountree; grandsons, Christopher (Malena) Flint, Joshua (Stephanie) Toy, Scott (Stephanie) Flint, Tommy and David Blake; numerous great grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by a daughter Wanda Blake, great grandson Devon Toy, and 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She retired from the State of Ohio. Nancy was an active member of the Karl Road Baptist Church. She loved square dancing with her husband, playing cards, and crafting. A visitation will be held from 11am-12pm with a funeral service at 12pm at the Karl Road Baptist Church, 5750 Karl Road, Columbus, OH 43229. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery. The family was assisted by the Newcomer NE Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karl Road Baptist Church.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
