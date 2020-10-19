Kerns, Patricia A.
Patricia A. "Trish" Kerns, age 73, of Hilliard, OH, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Daniel Vinson and her maternal aunt and uncle Betty and Harold Holden who raised her, also her brother Bill Vinson and sister Debbie Beck. Trish is survived by her beloved husband of 34 ½ years, John Kerns; her children, Daniel Burchell, Kandice (Dean) Morrison and Chad (Tina) Kerns; grandchildren, Kathryn and Logan Morrison and Kenton Kerns; her brothers and sisters, Jim (Mindy) Vinson, Tom (Tina) Vinson, Sharon Campbell and Pam Dinola; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Karol (Ben) Agler, Janet (Sam) Scott, Dean Kerns, Denney (Pam) Kerns and Connie (Harold) Dull; and her many nieces, nephews and friends. Trish was an active member of Northwest Bible Church in Hilliard, OH. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm WEDNESDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722. Her Funeral Service will be held 1pm THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2020 at NORTHWEST BIBLE CHURCH, 6639 Scioto Darby Road, Hilliard, OH 43026. Graveside burial services will be held 1pm FRIDAY at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, OH. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider memorial contributions to: Northwest Bible Church, Vacation Bible School, 6639 Scioto Darby Road, Hilliard, OH 43026. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com
to share your favorite memories of Trish and to send your condolences to her family.