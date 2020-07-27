1/1
Patricia Patterson
1961 - 2020
Patterson, Patricia
On Friday July 10, 2020 Patricia Lynn Patterson passed on due to complications from Covid-19. Patti was born on November 13, 1961 in Columbus, Ohio to Eunice Jane Burdette and Robert Thomas Patterson. Patti loved her job at ARC Industries; ARC North in the early 1990s, then ARC East until December 2019. She had many friends at work and always looked forward to Mondays. For many years Patti was active in Special Olympics with swimming and basketball her favorite sports. She also greatly enjoyed bowling, pizza, singing and dancing to Mama Mia and attending St Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church in Gahanna, Ohio with her dear friend and caregiver Debi Weber Hughes. Patti was a social butterfly and would remind us she was not an Aunt but a butterfly. Patti was preceded in death by her parents. Our sweet Patti will forever be missed by her siblings, Kathy Clark, Jeffrey Patterson (Judy), Boni Patterson (Andrew), Madalyn Patterson (Bliss); nephew, Aaron Clark (Trisha); and nieces, Nicole Patterson and Amy Arroyo. Also survived by loving great nieces, Mercedes Neil and Piper Clark; and great nephew; Nathaniel Neil; extended family and many friends. No service at this time due to global pandemic. Friends are invited to share memories of Patti at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
