Paul Karnap

Karnap, Paul
Paul Allen Karnap of Galena Ohio passed away on September 2, 2020. Paul was born on September 26, 1954 to Eileen and Laramar Karnap in Ironton Ohio. He graduated with a degree in Finance from Franklin University and had a successful career as a Financial Planner. He enjoyed nature, taking frequent long walks with his beloved Rottweilers. Paul was married to Jacki Auble Karnap in 1979. He is survived by brother Fred and sister Kathy.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. A private memorial service will be held to celebrate Paul's life at a later date. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
