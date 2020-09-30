Smith, Pauline
1936 - 2020
Pauline (McDade) Smith, age 84 died September 29, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born April 9, 1936 in Leon, West Virginia to the late Lawrence and Mabel (Herdman) McDade. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Harry Leo Smith in 2001, brothers Bob, Don, Charles, Frank and Richard McDade. Sisters Dean Ranke, Louise Taylor and Elsie Sayre. Pauline is survived by her daughters Debbie (Ron) Jahn and Penny (Rob) McCarley; grandchildren Melanie (Bob) Violette, Rob (Megan) McCarley, Dana (Jonathan) Schmidt; great grandchildren Charles and Colby Violette, Megan Smith McCarley, Maddyn and Miles McCarley, Logan and Laney Schmidt. Also survived by her brothers Marion (Brenda) and Kenny (Tina) McDade, sisters Stella (Larry) Watkins and Edna (Don) Durst as well as many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Valley View Alzheimer's Care Center and Heartland Hospice, especially Lisa and Tammy for taking such special care of our mother. You are like family to us. Friends may visit on Friday from 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City. (Please note proper social distancing and mask are required at all times). Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Alzheimer's Association
. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com