1/
Peter Bell
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bell, Peter
1947 - 2020
Peter William Bell, 72, of Delaware, Ohio passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by those that loved him on July 1, 2020 following a long battle with a chronic illness. Pete was preceded in death by his parents James and Gertrude (Shiring) Bell, and brother Michael Patrick Bell. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 50 years Janet (Elek); son Brad (Amy); daughter Erin (Todd) McCandlish; grandchildren Tanner, Caelie, Madeline, Abaigeal, and Colin; sister Margaret (Robert) Charney; brother James Paul (Kathy); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com for complete obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved