Mundew, Phyllis
1928 - 2020
Phyllis Anne Mundew (nee Greene) journeyed to Heaven on July 15, 2020, with Millie, her faithful beagle at her bedside. She united with her loving husband, Millard, who passed on December 15, 2019. She joined her parents, James and Nancy Green and siblings Marguerite, Eileen, and Jimmy. Phyllis was born on October 9, 1928 in Ashland, Kentucky. After attending two years of college, she decided to move to Columbus and begin a career. She met her next door neighbor, Millard, the love of her life while living with her aunt in Columbus. They married on April 4, 1953 and lived a beautiful life together, full of fun, travel, and love. She devoted her life to her husband and their 4 children. She loved deeply as evidenced by her undying support for all. She found time to volunteer at countless activities for her children. Phyllis thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren Phyllis was an avid Buckeye fan, and would attend the home football games, watch it on TV that night as well as the next morning. She and Millard frequently attended many away football games over the years. Phyllis loved people, and all who knew her adored her. She started her own CCL (Child Conservation League), participated in Twig, volunteered at Riverside Hospital and enjoyed The Clintonville Women's Club. She loved Bridge and played in several different clubs over the years. Phyllis worked at Lazarus for many years in the bridal registry and helped many brides select their china, silver, and crystal. After raising her 4 children, she began a career at White Castle and Systems where she worked in human resources. She retired so that she and her husband could explore the world together. Phyllis loved music, and she frequently sang. Her voice provided a comfort to our household even as we grew into adults. Phyllis attended Overbrook Presbyterian Church for over 50 years until her health prevented her from going. Phyllis is survived by daughters Lisa Mundew Darling, Leslie Mundew Douglas (John), Lori Mundew Collins, and a son, Michael Mundew (Anya). She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren: JR Darling (Nina), Chelsi Darling (Eric), Mitchell Collins (Meredith), Amanda Collins, Katey Mundew Baumgartner (Dale), Kari Elyse Mundew, and John Douglas (Briana), and her great grandchildren Madden, Emmett, and Brielle Darling. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, Dutch Greene. Many of her furry friends: Heidi 1, Heidi 2, Charlie, Manfred, Cynthia, Grizzly, Missy, and Abby crossed the Rainbow Bridge prior to her passing, and she most likely received multiple kisses as she entered the Kingdom of Heaven. Thank you to her many caretakers: Diana, Christina, Rosemary, and Cindy who cared for her in Dayton as well as Cindy, Willette, Joanne, Ramada, and K. in Columbus. Her life will be honored on July 21, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL on Zollinger Road in Upper Arlington, Ohio. The viewing is from 4 pm to 7 pm. Phyllis will be buried next to her husband at Union Cemetery in Columbus in a private ceremony. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.