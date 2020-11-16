1/1
Phyllis Perkins
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perkins, Phyllis
1930 - 2020
Phyllis Mae Perkins, age 89, of South Bloomfield, passed away on November 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 31, 1930 to the late Ed and Minnie (Kincaid) Chaney in Havensport, Ohio. Phyllis graduated from Bloom Carroll High School, worked at Dill Real Estate and Orbans Nursery, member of the West Mifflin Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary. Along with her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by husband George Perkins, brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, George Perkins, III, Edward Perkins, Melanie (Gary) Perkins-Fairbanks and Karen (Rich) Nikolajski; grandchildren, Johnathan E. (Jane) Perkins, Joseph J. (Carrie) Perkins and Ashley Graham, great grandchildren Lucian Perkins, Charlotte Mae and Evie Perkins; special friend, Anabel Bauzon; faithful loving pets, Henry (Skanky) and Betsy. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11am until time of service at 12pm. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved