Perkins, Phyllis
1930 - 2020
Phyllis Mae Perkins, age 89, of South Bloomfield, passed away on November 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 31, 1930 to the late Ed and Minnie (Kincaid) Chaney in Havensport, Ohio. Phyllis graduated from Bloom Carroll High School, worked at Dill Real Estate and Orbans Nursery, member of the West Mifflin Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary. Along with her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by husband George Perkins, brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, George Perkins, III, Edward Perkins, Melanie (Gary) Perkins-Fairbanks and Karen (Rich) Nikolajski; grandchildren, Johnathan E. (Jane) Perkins, Joseph J. (Carrie) Perkins and Ashley Graham, great grandchildren Lucian Perkins, Charlotte Mae and Evie Perkins; special friend, Anabel Bauzon; faithful loving pets, Henry (Skanky) and Betsy. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11am until time of service at 12pm. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
