Wilke, Rinehart
CAPT Rinehart McLelland Wilke, IV, USN (Retired), age 56, residing in Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on May 11, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Native of Columbus, Ohio and a graduate of Michigan State University, "Rhino" retired as a Navy Captain after 30 years of service as a Naval Aviator from 1985 to 2015. From 1987 to 1996, Rhino was stationed at NAS Miramar where he served in VF-124, VF-51, CVW-11 and graduated TOPGUN, afterwards completing tours in the Western Pacific/Indian Ocean on the USS Carl Vinson and USS Abraham Lincoln. In 1996 Rhino reported back to Navy Fighter Weapons School as an instructor. As operations officer of VF-103 from 1998 to 2000, Rhino served on the USS Eisenhower in support of Operations Allied Force and Southern Watch. From 2000 to 2002, he was head of Plans Programs and Tactics for the Naval Strike and Warfare Center in Fallon Nevada and deploying just after 9/11 as in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. From 2003 to 2006 he was the Executive and Commanding Officer of VFA-154 and led the squadron on an around the world deployment on the USS Carl Vinson in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. 2006 to 2007 he was the Operations Officer overseeing the decommission of the USS John F. Kennedy. From 2007 to 2010 the Deputy Chief of Plans and Operations for United States Central Command. 2010 to 2013 was the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada. For his final assignment, Rhino was the Chief of Staff for Carrier Strike Group TWELVE until his retirement in 2015. CAPT Wilke logged over 2900 hours in the F-14; 1000 hours in the F-18 and accumulated over 820 carrier landings. CAPT Wilke received numerous military honors including numerous campaign medals, meritorious Service and achievement medals and finally the illustrious Legion of Merit Medal. Rhino's greatest reward however was being able to enjoy his retirement years with Melody, his children and granddaughter and being "Mr. Mom" to Riley Love. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Melody Ritchie Wilke; five children, Rinehart McLelland Wilke, V, Charles David Wilke, Maison Christine Wilke Herzog, Taylor Trinity Wilke, and Riley Love Wilke; granddaughter, Hayden Olivia Wilke; mother, Dorothy Sue Wilke; father, Rinehart McLelland Wilke, III, and wife, Diane Wilke; sister, Lisa Wilke Brown; brothers, Robert Wilke, David Wilke; step-sister, Angela Hanson; step-brothers, Bruce Hanson, Greg Follmer, and Todd Follmer; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Friday, May 22, from 7-8:30p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, May 23, at 1p.m. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 24, 2020.