Foley, Sr., Robert
Robert L. Foley, Sr., 88, of Rushville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Bob is survived by a daughter, Deborah (Bill) Bowles of Thornville; two sons, Robert Jr. (Veronica) Foley of Pickerington, and Daniel Foley of Lancaster; 8 grandchildren; a step-grandson; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Bukey and Rose (Norm) Hibinger. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Somerset United Methodist Church, 139 E. Main St., Somerset, Ohio where services will be held at 12:00 noon. Go to www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
for full obit.