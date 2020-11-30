1/
Sally Clegg
Clegg, Sally
1939 - 2020
Sally Clegg, 81, passed away on November 26, 2020. She was the widower of Richard Clegg. Born in Van Wert, Ohio she was the daughter of Irene and Joliffe Maynard. Sally was a member of University Baptist Church for many years. She retired from the Attorney General's office where she worked as an administrative assistant. She will be remembered for her radiant smile but most especially for the way she loved and cared for her family. She is survived by her children, Kelli (Sara) Kautz, Kerri (Scott) Hinton, Kris (Gary) Clayton, and Edward (Sherri) Betts; her 11 grandchildren and her 5 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Joliffe and Irene Maynard, her siblings Joliffe Jr., Daniel, Etta Jo, Joyce, James, and her cousin Sandra Aldridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting services to close family; we are requesting that everyone wear masks and observe social distancing. For more visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
