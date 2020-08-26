1/
Shirley "Wink" Taylor
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taylor, Shirley "Wink"
1933 - 2020
Shirley "Wink" Taylor, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in Clay County, WV. Wink was a Korean War era Us Air Force veteran. After his service, he worked for Goodyear Aircraft in Akron. He later retired from Rockwell International. Wink loved hunting and fishing. He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Velma, granddaughter Shawna Mullins and brothers Freddy, Teddy and Buck. Wink is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; son, Kent Taylor; daughter, Teresa Erickson; grandson, Christian Erickson; great-grandchildren, Nautia, Taylor, Bentlee and Dominic Mullins; great great-granddaughter, Lai'lani Johnson; brother, James; and sisters, Roberta Saletko and Connie Lane. Family will receive friends 9:30-10:30am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will follow at 10:30am. Burial at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Those who wish may contribute in Wink's memory to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved