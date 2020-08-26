Taylor, Shirley "Wink"
1933 - 2020
Shirley "Wink" Taylor, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in Clay County, WV. Wink was a Korean War era Us Air Force veteran. After his service, he worked for Goodyear Aircraft in Akron. He later retired from Rockwell International. Wink loved hunting and fishing. He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Velma, granddaughter Shawna Mullins and brothers Freddy, Teddy and Buck. Wink is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; son, Kent Taylor; daughter, Teresa Erickson; grandson, Christian Erickson; great-grandchildren, Nautia, Taylor, Bentlee and Dominic Mullins; great great-granddaughter, Lai'lani Johnson; brother, James; and sisters, Roberta Saletko and Connie Lane. Family will receive friends 9:30-10:30am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will follow at 10:30am. Burial at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Those who wish may contribute in Wink's memory to the American Heart Association
or the Alzheimer's Association
. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.