Potts, Velda
Velda May (Sparks) Potts, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 and was reunited with the love of her life, John, who preceded her to heaven seven months ago. John and Velda experienced a lifetime of love and adventure during their 60 years marriage. Velda was born on the family farm outside Sandy Hook, KY, attended Berea College and then made Columbus her home. She proudly worked over 20 years at Huntington Bank, first as a bank teller and retiring as a VP-Benefits. Velda was preceded in death by her husband John David Potts and by her parents, Kenneth Sparks and Virgie (Slone) Sparks. Velda is survived by her sister, Melvina Sparks Johnson. She is survived by her children Tawnya Darlington (Rick Stover) of Dayton, Ohio; Deidre Kuck (Todd) and Judd Potts (Erin), all of Worthington, Ohio; and her grandchildren, Chelsea Darlington Umphrey (Andrew), David Darlington (Cristen), Gracyn Potts, Tyler Kuck, Delaney Kuck and Slone Potts. Velda and John also were blessed with three great grandchildren, Davin, Sienna, and Elet Darlington. The family will hold a private viewing at Shaw Davis Funeral Home on May 15, 2020 with a memorial service to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Potts Memorial Fund at the Bethel International United Methodist Church, 1220 Bethel Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43220 (www.mybethel.org).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020.