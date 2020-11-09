Ronald Baker, Sr.
Smyrna - Ronald Lee Baker, Sr., age 74 of Smyrna, TN passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ellis and Mary Baker; a brother, Steven Baker; and a sister Missy Baker.
He is survived by his sons, Troy (fiancé Portia Cox) Baker and Ron (wife Amy) Baker ; a daughter, Joanna Lynn Rich; grandchildren, Emma Grace Baker, Anna Brooke Baker, Justin Owens, and Krista (husband Brad) Owens; several great-grandchildren; sisters Pam Israel and Patti Ingram; a brother Jeff Baker; and his wife Patricia Rose Baker.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will follow at 12:00PM with Charlie Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, where he will lie besides Judith Ann Baker, his faithful wife of 42 years who died of cancer.
