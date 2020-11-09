1/1
Ronald Baker Sr.
Ronald Baker, Sr.

Smyrna - Ronald Lee Baker, Sr., age 74 of Smyrna, TN passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ellis and Mary Baker; a brother, Steven Baker; and a sister Missy Baker.

He is survived by his sons, Troy (fiancé Portia Cox) Baker and Ron (wife Amy) Baker ; a daughter, Joanna Lynn Rich; grandchildren, Emma Grace Baker, Anna Brooke Baker, Justin Owens, and Krista (husband Brad) Owens; several great-grandchildren; sisters Pam Israel and Patti Ingram; a brother Jeff Baker; and his wife Patricia Rose Baker.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will follow at 12:00PM with Charlie Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, where he will lie besides Judith Ann Baker, his faithful wife of 42 years who died of cancer.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-459-3254




Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
