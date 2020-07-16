Christopher Douglas Bearce was born in Denton Texas on August 10, 1972. He passed on July 5th in Moberly, Missouri as a result of health complications.

He came into the world the youngest of three boys and was given the name Christopher Michael Hicks. As a young boy, he grew up with his brothers, Robert and Jon.

On his 5th birthday, his name changed to Christopher Douglas Bearce, and he went from having all brothers to having all sisters. His new parents, Vernon and Loretta Bearce were so excited to bring him home to his new teenage sisters, Paige, Angie, and Becki. He attended grade school in Dodge City, Kansas. The family moved to Stanton County to take on the family farming and ranching operations in the early 1980s, where Chris finished his schooling in the rural community of Johnson, Kansas. A teacher at Stanton County High School acknowledged Chris's extreme intelligence and stated that he was the smartest child to ever attend school there. He was also the best skateboarder in town.

Chris attended Dodge City Community College for one year, where he met Emi Tomimoto. They married and had one child, Maxwell Bearce. Chris was a tremendous chef and was an avid reader. Chris was passionate about Russian history, literature, and philosophy.

Chris is survived by immediate family members including his parents, three sisters, brother-in-law Brian Beery, Emi Bearce, son Max, a brother Robert Cook, of Kansas City, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family that have gone before him are one brother, Jon McKee along with other loving family members that will be welcoming him into heaven including grandparents June and Bill Bearce and Butch and Jay Creamer.

Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Christopher Douglas Bearce are postponed due to COVID-19 and will be announced at a later date.

Christopher Douglas Bearce Memorial Scholarship Fund:

Chris valued lifelong learning, a good education, critical thinking, and challenging conventional thought. If you would like to make a contribution to his memorial scholarship fund, please send donation to:

Stanton County Scholarship Foundation

PO Box 900 Johnson, KS 67855

c/o Chris Bearce Memorial Scholarship Fund

