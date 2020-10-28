Judith Janice Parrott of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully at The Sun Terrace Rehabilitation Center after a short illness on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020.



She was born in Houston, Texas, on August 12th, 1922 to the parents of Henry B Wilson and Leila Judith Hague Wilson.



Judith was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years, including Grand Representative to many states such as Massachusetts, New Mexico, and Illinois. She was also active and held a number of statewide offices of the Order of the Eastern Star in Delaware; where she resided for more that 50 years before moving to Florida in 2013 with her son and his wife.



Judith is preceded in death by her devoted husband, George Arlan Parrott and her beloved Granddaughter, Christina Arlice Parrott Burke.



She is survived by her devoted sons, Ronald Arlan Parrott and Ellis B Parrott of Sun Center City Florida. Former daughter-in-law, Pauline Parrott, Granddaughter Monica Joan Parrott Swaney, husband Kane, step-granddaughter Elizabeth Lee Rogers, step-grandson Mark Alan Rogers, great-grand children, Sameul Greloch, Julia Burke, Amber Aldanowski, Steven Rash, Collin Rash, Ethan Rash, Andrew Swaney Abby Swaney, and great-great-granddaughter Elodie Vigo, grandson, Arlan Parrott, wife Hanna, granddaughter Rene Audria Parrott Alt, great-grandsons, Arlan T. Parrott, Jordan Parrott, Justin Parrott, and great-granddaughter Lauren Parrott.



Her last words were: "I'm fine!"

