On March 26, 2019, Allen Andrew Hood passed peacefully in his home. He was a beloved husband of Della L. Hood (nee Klinger); devoted father of Angela Gaydosh and her husband Robert, Kathy Miller and her husband Savoy and the late Joann Hood; loving grandfather of Katie, Allison, Ashley, Allen, April, Johnny, Michael, Shamar; 11 great grandchildren; dear brother of Jackie McCauley, Norma Winkler, Mildred Zambelli, Elizabeth Gaydos, Marvin Hood, Calvin Hood, and Norman Hood.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 4, 2019