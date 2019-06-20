Former Dundalk resident, Dawn Clavey, 84, passed on after a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer, on June 4, 2019, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Michael Ackley.

Born Eleanor Dawn Marshner on Nov. 4, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, to Henry and Lydia Marshner. Dawn graduated from Patterson Park High School in 1951, and married Westley Clavey on Nov. 28, 1953. They lived in West Inverness with their five children.

Dawn worked as an Administrative Assistant at Baltimore City Hospital for 10 years. In 1977, they relocated to Kearneysville, WV. She took a position as a Legal Secretary for Kuykendall & Associates in Winchester, VA, and was a member of that office for 20 years.

She was an enthusiastic and devoted mother, and made herself a mother to any child, of any age, that crossed her threshold. She was an active member and tireless servant in the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints (Community of Christ) for the entirety of her adult life. And she had a special, tender spot in her heart for birds and furry friends.

Dawn was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Marion C. Godfrey; husband, Westley Clavey; mother, Lydia Gluth; brother, Robert L. Marshner; stepfather, William C. Gluth; granddaughter, Christine M. Clavey; and grandson, Johen L. Clavey.

She is survived, and lovingly remembered by, her brother, Bill (Channing); her children: Westley Jr. (Phyllis); Dawn (Michael); Bruce; Mark (Michelle); Tim; her grandchildren: Charity, Luke, Daniel, Charles, Sarah (Alex), Jennifer; and her great grandson, Sheamus.

A Celebration of Dawn's Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 17 at the Osage Hills Congregation (Community of Christ), 27503 E Blue Mills Road, Sibley, MO 64088.

In lieu of flowers, memorial-donations may be made to your local hospice center or animal shelter.