Audrey Collinson Small
March 25, 1922 - January 22, 2020
Walnut Creek
Audrey Small, poet, story-teller and folklore-ist, died on January 22, in Walnut Creek, CA. She was 97.
Audrey resided in Walnut Creek since moving from Chico in 2008. Her husband, Philip L. Small, died in 2004. Audrey had previously lived in Lafayette and Paradise prior to Chico.
Author of prize-winning poems, Audrey was a founder and active member of Skyway Poets, Paradise. She is a long time member of the Contra Costa Poet and the Ina Coolbrith Circles. Audrey was frequently published in periodicals, including Blue Unicorn, a popular East Bay poetry journal.
Audrey was also known for her expertise in the ancient tradition of string figures such as "cats cradle." She conducted demonstrations and workshops on string figures in schools and libraries in the Bay Area, Butte County, and other north state areas, often using the strings to illustrate a story. Audrey was an active member of the International String Figures Association and wrote a number of articles for the association's bulletin. Audrey was the co-author of an article on the potential role of using string figures in children's education. Audrey loved to travel with Phil and, with his support, spread her passion for string figures to people, especially children, around the world. She always carried a string, and was known to family and close friends by her appropriate nickname, "Strings."
Born in Liverpool, England, Audrey came to the United States in 1939. In 1943, she graduated from the University of Chicago (where she met Phil). In 1969, she received her MA and teachers' credentials, from Holy Names University in Oakland.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Phil and their son, Christopher Collinson Small. She is survived by her son, Peter Small (Kathy), daughter Lindsley Small Merrigan (Dan), grandchildren Keely Merrigan Bazakas (Paul), Lauren Small, Mallary Small Wilson (Cade), and greatgrandsons Nico, Quinn and Roman Bazakas. Audrey dearly loved her family and will always be cherished by them.
There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The University Foundation, Chico State University, Chico, CA 95929-0155, attn: Christopher C. Small Art History Endowment 8294.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020