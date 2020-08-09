Bradford Pace WhittakerNovember 23, 1949 - June 14, 2020Resident of Moraga, CAFollowing an incredibly brave four-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Brad Whittaker, aged 70, passed away at home with his loving wife Sally, adored daughter Cary, and ever faithful companion Duke by his side. Brad never complained and will forever be remembered for his upbeat, positive spirit, love of family, loyalty to friends, and warm sense of humor.Born the morning before Thanksgiving in 1949, it's no wonder that Brad had an affinity for pumpkin pie with loads of whipped cream. He spent a happy childhood in Lafayette, the third of four children born to Robert Austin Whittaker and Jane Pace Whittaker. Growing up Brad relished his family trips to Mendocino (especially the Donut Shop in Fort Bragg), enjoyed horseback riding and caring for the Whittaker horses, looked forward to fun Sierra visits in Twain Harte, and had terrific memories as a Scout in Lafayette Troop 204.In 1962 a fortuitous family move to the Sacramento area, brought the Whittakers to Carmichael, where Brad would eventually graduate from La Sierra High School. Not only would Brad make lifelong friends in this new school, but at the age of sixteen he met his future wife, fifteen-year-old Sally Ryland. As their relationship progressed, it was no coincidence that Brad followed Sally to the University of California at Berkeley and then also worked at the UC Berkeley Alumni camp, the Lair of the Bear. Brad fit right in at the Lair, and his exploits as Camp Blue Head Cook were epic. These summers, along with his time as a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity, forged lasting friendships and amazing college memories—Go Bears!Upon graduating from CAL in 1973 with a B.S. in Business Administration, Brad did some traveling and worked at a number of diverse companies. Ultimately, he settled down finding his niche in sales and later, specifically in printing. Along the way, Brad married his high school sweetheart Sally in 1981, bought a home in the idyllic town of Moraga, and shortly thereafter started a family. A son, Reed Austin, was joyously welcomed in 1984, and then a sweet daughter, Cary Glenn, was born in 1988. Brad was a devoted dad and loved his kids dearly. As they grew, he was busy each weekend driving from swim meet to soccer field, baseball diamond to tennis court, and finally, from rugby match to volleyball tournament. Brad also juggled his own athletic pursuits. At age 39 he joined the Orinda RoadRunners, a welcoming running club that ironically ended every run with coffee and donuts. Brad ran at the crack of dawn five or six mornings a week, entered marathons, and thoroughly enjoyed the group's camaraderie.No matter how hectic life was, Brad always made sure his family vacationed each summer at the Lair of the Bear. Just as he and Sally had loved their Blue and Gold camp experience, it soon became a shared passion for Reed and Cary. For some, Disneyland may be the happiest place on Earth, but for the Whittakers—it was the Lair. The family spent seventeen straight years in Camp Gold's tent #36 and later, both kids were proud to become Lair staffers—just like their folks.Clearly, Brad never forgot his scouting roots or the thrill of cooking huge quantities of Lair food. In 2002 when Reed's Troop 212 needed a head cook at Camp Timberwolf, Brad was more than happy to help. Working with a sensational group of Scout moms, the kitchen crew sliced and diced to Brad's favorite country music. The Dixie Chicks were blasted from the mess hall, as his team prepared more than 33,000 camp meals over the course of nearly two decades. Sysco, as Brad was aptly nicknamed, volunteered countless hours at Timberwolf, served on the Camp Timberwolf Board, and truly loved every minute.Brad is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sally, daughter Cary, brother Bob Whittaker, sisters Christie Gore and Pam Dunckelmann, as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Austin and Jane, and his deeply missed son Reed, tragically killed in 2013. A celebration of life will be held at a future date when all those who loved Brad are able to gather together in remembrance of a genuinely good guy.The family suggests memorial gifts be made to Alameda County Community Food Bank, 7900 Edgewater Drive, Oakland, Camp Timberwolf, in care of Moraga Valley Presbyterian Church, and Rescue One Foundation, 1280 Moraga Way, Moraga.