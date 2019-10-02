|
|
Cosmo Tedeschi
April 12, 1925 - September 21, 2019
Concord
Cosmo Tedeschi passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family. Cosmo is survived by his siblings Tony, George, Dominic, Estelle and his children Michael, Steven, Gregg, Cosmo, David, Peter, Patrick and Ann and many grandchildren and great grand children. He had two 30+ year marriages first to Grace and then Colette. He enjoyed working but also loved hiking, skiing, sailing, backpacking, golfing and bocce ball. He served as an officer in the Marines, in both World War II and Korea, retiring as a Major.
Cosmo attended Yale after WWII where he played football and earned a degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation Cosmo worked in the public sector, finally retiring as Director of Parks and Public Works for the City of Concord. During his tenure he was proud of his efforts to help bring BART to the East Bay and redeveloping downtown Concord.
After Cosmo retired from the city of Concord, he redirected his energy toward his family and being active in the community. He and Colette helped to establish the bocce ball league and courts in Concord, and he served as the commissioner of the league for many years. He continued to sail and play bocce ball into his 90's. Cosmo was easygoing, generous, and a joy to be around. He will missed by his family, friends and the community.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday October 19, at 11:00 a.m. at the Concord Senior Center, Baldwin Park, 2727 Parkside Circle, Concord, CA 94519.
View the online memorial for Cosmo Tedeschi
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 2, 2019