Elizabeth Hope Fosdahl
August 12, 1935 - August 3, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton, CA
Nine days before her 85th birthday, Liz Fosdahl went to glory, following a long battle with kidney disease, COPD and multiple myeloma. At the age of 40, as a mother of six children, she returned to college and graduated from Simpson University with a degree in Bible. She then taught for several years at Redwood Christian High School. For the next thirty plus years, she taught a large women's class (Women of the Word) at Redwood Chapel and First Baptist of Castro Valley. She wrote her own Bible study material and patterned the group after a format used by Bible Study Fellowship.
Liz is survived by husband Ed Fosdahl and children: David Fosdahl (Linda), Frank Fosdahl (Karren), Kathe Rickel (Jeff), Robert Fosdahl (Debbie), Patrick Fosdahl (Leigh-Anne), and Kelly Fosdahl Burge. There are seventeen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, with three more great grandchildren expected later this year. A second home in Mount Hermon, (recently sold) was the location for many family vacations as was Cherry Lake and other camping sites in the Sierras.
Liz was loved and was a blessing and encouragement to many, many former students, both young and adult. We mourn with you but praise the Lord and rejoice in the fact that she is now with Him!
A private family service will be held at this time, with the possibility of a public service after the COVID-19 crisis settles down. The family asks that donations be made to: Mount Hermon Annual Fund PO Box 413
Mount Hermon, CA 95041-0413 Mounthermon.org/give View the online memorial for Elizabeth Hope Fosdahl