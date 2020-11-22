Ignacio M. Ramirez
May 4, 1958 - November 7, 2020
Resident of Alameda, CA
Our beloved Ignacio M. Ramirez (A.K.A. Nacho), husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, peacefully passed away on November 7, 2020.
Born in Oakland, California on May 4, 1958, Ignacio is preceded in death by his parents, Consuelo and Francisco as well as his sister Marta. He is survived by his wife Ellen, children Anthony and Christina, sisters Connie and Maria, brothers Juan, Francisco, Ruben, Marciano and Michael, and many nieces and nephews whom he all loved.
Ignacio was much loved in life and blessed with a big heart for all. He was caring and loving to his parents, sisters and brothers, his children, his nieces and nephews, and his two little dogs. He was lovingly devoted to his wife of almost 40 years, Ellen. His unconditional love and generosity for his family knew no bounds.
Ignacio began his career as an aviation mechanic at Alameda Naval Air Station and then moved on to United Airlines when the Base shut down. He finished his career as a Stationary Engineer at Kaiser Hospital Oakland, where he made many good friends.
He enjoyed his time spent with family, good times at the A's games, family trips to Hawaii, Washington D.C., Mexican Cruise, Italy, Lake Tahoe, San Luis Obispo, Solvang and many other great trips with immediate and extended family.
He built a home and family that will never forget him. His love and our memory of him will rest in our hearts forever.
The Family will have a private service for Ignacio at Internment. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date due to the COVID Pandemic.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
