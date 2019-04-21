James (Jim) Lauderback

Jan. 2, 1957 - Mar. 31, 2019

Livermore, California

Jim was the son of Leslie and the late Jack Lauderback and brother to David and Lynn. A graduate of Amador Valley High School, Jim was passionate about music and an accomplished singer. He also enjoyed skiing in the Sierras and hiking in the desert around Palm Springs. During his lifetime, he resided in both northern and southern California. His final occupation was in food service at the very popular Campo Di Bocce in Livermore. Jim was beloved for his talent, sense of humor, and his giving nature. He is greatly missed.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Friends and family will gather at the Vine Theater, 1722 First Street, Livermore, CA, 94550. We will reminisce and share our thoughts and memories followed by a showing of "What's Up Doc", Jim's favorite movie. Donations may be made in Jim's memory to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, https://broadwaycares.org/.





