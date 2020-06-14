James McGrawApril 27, 1931 - June 1, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CA.James (Jim) McGraw died on June 1st, 2020 in Walnut Creek, California. Jim is survived by his wife, Jeanie McGraw and five children: Jennifer Roberts, Jeffrey McGraw, Jamie Shpak, Jonathan McGraw, and Jocelyn Callanta. Jim and Jeanie have (9) grandchildren and (1) great-grandchild.Born in Lakewood, Ohio, Jim was one of three children: a brother Robert McGraw and sister Faye Howe. Jim and brother Bob attended St. Ignatius High school in Cleveland, run by Jesuits. Jim attended college and graduated from University of Dayton, in Dayton, Ohio.Jim's mother, Almeda was employed during WW II by the Selective Service System in charge of the local office in Cleveland, Ohio. Jim's father, Earl John McGraw worked for the U.S. Department of Justice and after 32 years of service, retired as the Chief Deputy of Northern, Ohio. Jim used to tell stories of accompanying his father with hand-cuffed prisoners on cross country train trips to San Quentin (island) in San Francisco.After graduation from college, Jim went to work at Dobeckmun, a division of Dow Chemical. On vacation in Cape Cod, Jim met Jean Gordon in 1956 and they were soon married in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1957. On their honeymoon, Jim and Jeanie visited Jim's sister Faye in Southern California and decided to move to the San Francisco Bay Area where Jim transferred his employment with Dobeckmun Co, to Emeryville, CA. Jim's career focused on insurance sales and management working for several companies traveling to and from all parts of the Bay Area including San Francisco and San Jose.Jim and family moved from Oakland, to Pleasant Hill where, as the first home buyers in this small court, Jim was asked what to name the street. Jim responded J. E. McGraw and Company or JEMCO Court, which remains to this day. In 1969, the family moved to Walnut Creek, the family home for the last 51 years.Through retirement, Jim and family remained committed to our local church, St. Stephens in Walnut Creek. As a lector and frequent volunteer, Jim's low voice could be heard on any Sunday, methodically reading excerpts from that Sunday's mass while Jeanie sang in the choir. Later in his retirement years, Jim would put on his signature Irish cap, (one of many to choose from) and travel to Pete's coffee shop to connect with his group of friends and discuss current news and events. Jim was always proud to have family members join him at these gatherings.Jim and Jeanie are supported by their local community and circle of friends in Walnut Creek where they walked to weekly gatherings with close friends and neighbors. Jim and Jeanie held church meetings at the house with their Renew Group to support their faith and discuss current church events.Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19th 10:30 AM at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, California 965 Reliez Valley Rd, Lafayette, CA 94549. A celebration of Jim's life will be held later this summer.