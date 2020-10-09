John BaileyApril 22, 1934 - Sept. 5, 2020Resident of Fremont, CAIn loving memory of John Francis Bailey. John passed away peacefully in his home, joining his late wife, Joan. John was both tough and loving. He taught us all how to face life's challenges with laughter. He was an avid gardener and baseball player, who never turned down an opportunity to try new food.He is survived by his four children Sharon, John Jr, Susan and James, his loving companion Marilyn Roemer, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held in Spring 2021. If you would like to be updated on the service arrangements please email knturney@gmail.com.