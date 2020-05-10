LaVonne R. Rasmussen
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LaVonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaVonne R. Rasmussen
October 21, 1931 - April 2, 2020
Her faith strong, knowingly loved by her family and many friends, LaVonne "Bonnie" Rasmussen, loving her life and all it encompassed, reluctantly left this earthly world on April 2, 2020, to be with her Lord God. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt born on October 21, 1931, to Clarence and May Drummond of Lyons, Nebraska. She was the second of six children, survived by her youngest sister Mary Bruns [Leon] of Pender, NE, eldest sister Gladys Pipal of Hooper, NE and youngest brother A J Drummond [Ronda] of Hurricane, UT; her daughters, Karla Rasmussen of San Rafael, CA, and Cheri Rasmussen U'Ren [Robert U'Ren] of Newcastle, CA; grand children, Tara U'Ren Blote of Rocklin, CA and Dusten U'Ren of Santa Rosa, CA; and great grand girls, Quinn and Reese Blote of Rocklin, CA.
A celebration of life is forthcoming in California and interment in Lyons, NE. Should you desire, in lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution may be made on her behalf to First Presbyterian Church, 3415 Barrett Avenue, Richmond, CA 94805 and Shriners Hospital for Children https://donate.lovetotherescue.org


View the online memorial for LaVonne R. Rasmussen

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved