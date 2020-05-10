LaVonne R. Rasmussen
October 21, 1931 - April 2, 2020
Her faith strong, knowingly loved by her family and many friends, LaVonne "Bonnie" Rasmussen, loving her life and all it encompassed, reluctantly left this earthly world on April 2, 2020, to be with her Lord God. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt born on October 21, 1931, to Clarence and May Drummond of Lyons, Nebraska. She was the second of six children, survived by her youngest sister Mary Bruns [Leon] of Pender, NE, eldest sister Gladys Pipal of Hooper, NE and youngest brother A J Drummond [Ronda] of Hurricane, UT; her daughters, Karla Rasmussen of San Rafael, CA, and Cheri Rasmussen U'Ren [Robert U'Ren] of Newcastle, CA; grand children, Tara U'Ren Blote of Rocklin, CA and Dusten U'Ren of Santa Rosa, CA; and great grand girls, Quinn and Reese Blote of Rocklin, CA.
A celebration of life is forthcoming in California and interment in Lyons, NE. Should you desire, in lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution may be made on her behalf to First Presbyterian Church, 3415 Barrett Avenue, Richmond, CA 94805 and Shriners Hospital for Children https://donate.lovetotherescue.org
View the online memorial for LaVonne R. Rasmussen
Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2020.