Marga Clara San MiguelApril 17, 1924 - September 24, 2020Resident of Concord, CAMarga San Miguel passed away at home on Thursday, September 24, 2020 surrounded by her family after a short illness.Marga was born on the island Fohr in Germany to Christian and Sophie Freiberg, of Frisian heritage. She emigrated to San Francisco in 1953, and soon found employment as a private chef for the Stern family. Mrs. Stern assisted Marga with enrollment in adult English classes at Galileo High School. It was an international classroom and it was there that she met her soon to be husband, Jose (Jesus). He was Spanish Basque and taught her to cook his favorite Spanish dishes which she so enjoyed preparing, paella being a specialty.After moving to Oakland to raise the family, Marga was involved with property management for the majority of her life. She and Jose became American citizens together of which they were so proud.She continued to be independent even after the passing of her beloved husband in 1989, with "the children" living nearby for support. She placed great value on friendships, and shared her famous biscotti and lemon cakes with those from all walks of life, be it her neighbors or the mail carrier. Needless to say, Marga had a special unique quality of kindness. She was strong and courageous, generous and considerate.Marga is survived by her devoted children, Rosemary San Miguel Soda, Dolores San Miguel, Christian San Miguel, and her granddaughter, Christina Maricic. She is also survived by her loving sister, Klarchen, in Fohr, and numerous nieces, nephews, and family in both Germany and Spain.Marga will be missed by all who knew her.Private family service will be held.