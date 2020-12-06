1/1
Marianne Jameson
1927 - 2020
October 27, 1927 - October 11, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Marianne Mayo Jameson passed away October 11, 2020 at her home at age 92 after a brief illness from pneumonia and lung cancer.
Marianne was born in Dallas, Texas on October 27, 1927. She was raised in Dallas and attended the University of Texas at Austin where she received a B.A. in Liberal Arts, Plan II, in 1949. She met her husband of 66 years, David Jameson, in Austin. She earned her M.A. in Political Science at San Diego State in 1967 and her Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1974 while raising four children. Marianne taught as a Professor of Political Science at Texas Southern University for 20 years until 1988.
After retiring to Danville with David, Marianne was a part-time Instructor at Diablo Valley College from 1990-2008. She was involved in community activities by serving on the Contra Costa Grand Jury for three years (Fore Person in 1990-91). She was active in the Contra Costa County and California Grand Jurors Associations. Marianne also was on the Elections Advisory Panel, Contra Costa County Charter Commission, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Prevention Commission and Juvenile Systems Planning Advisory Committee.
Marianne grew prize-winning roses in her large garden and was active in the Mount Diablo Rose Society from 1988-2020, and President from 2007-2009.
Marianne traveled worldwide to Japan, Bulgaria, Russia, Western and Eastern Europe, Canada, and Mexico, where she visited the erupting Paricutin volcano in the 1940s.
Most important to Marianne was her husband and family. She is survived by her children, Roy Jameson of Blacksburg, VA, David Laurence Jameson of Austin, TX, Robert Jameson of Danville, CA, and Carol Kuykendall of Atascocita, TX. She has six grandchildren, Brian Jameson, Megan Jameson, Kristen Foley, Hilton Kuykendall, Michael Kuykendall, Marissa Straps and four great grandchildren, Mack Jones, David Straps, Brianna Kuykendall and Bradley Kuykendall.


View the online memorial for Marianne Jameson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
