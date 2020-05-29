Maureen Rae McGee
August 7, 1942 - May 21, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Maureen died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest due to severe sepsis on Ascension Thursday in the emergency room at Alta Bates Hospital, Oakland. Maureen had an extensive successful robotic surgery in December 2019 and was currently receiving chemotherapy.
Loving and generous sister of Sister Patrice, C.S.C. ( Sarah), Agnes and Patrick J. and the late Eileen McGee. Beloved and devoted daughter of the late Patrick and Rachel Courtney McGee.
Maureen made many friends during her 38 years with Metropolitan Life, 3 years at Firelight Glass and 15 years at Mills College. Bowling was her sport and she belonged to many leagues in the Bay Area. Maureen enjoyed traveling to Ireland, England, Disneyland and many places in the USA.
Maureen attended grade school at St. Bernard and St. Elizabeth '56. She graduated from St Elizabeth High School '60. A faithful Catholic she attended Mass at St. Elizabeth, St. Barnabas and St. Joseph Basilica.
Maureen is survived by many cousins both here and in England. Maureen's personality allowed her to develop a host of lasting friendships from school and her working career.
Funeral Services and burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery are private due to the virus. A Memorial Mass and reception to celebrate her life will be held when Churches reopen. Donations in her memory may be made to Cristo Rey De La Salle, SAINT ELIZABETH CAMPUS P. O. Box 7010, Oakland, CA 94601 or the charity of your choice.
Published in East Bay Times on May 29, 2020.