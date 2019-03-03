Paul G. Kirkendall

Sept. 30, 1929 - Feb. 22, 2019

Resident of El Cerrito

Paul Kirkendall passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019, after a long and joyous life. He was born in Cebu, Philippine Islands, and later moved to San Diego. He attended University of California at Berkeley, majoring in forestry. He then served in the military for 3 years, mainly stationed in Germany. While there, he took trips to many other countries on selected weekends. During his time in the army, he learned to fly army aircraft as a hobby. He then worked 45 years for an aerial photography company in Oakland.

In 1963, he and Lorraine Kirkendall were married in Flint, Michigan, after which they settled in El Cerrito, becoming active in St. Jerome Church. Paul ushered at services for 20 years. He and Lorraine visited many National Parks and famous sites on vacations. In addition to Lorraine, Paul is survived by daughter Ann Collier, former son-in-law Jack Collier, and their children, granddaughter Briana Collier, and grandson Brandon Collier. Other survivors include sister Lois Tennies of San Diego, brother Albert Kirkendall of Ashland, Oregon, and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at St. Jerome Church on March 8 at 11 am.





