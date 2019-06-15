Reynaldo R. Belardo

July 1, 1937 - June 7, 2019

Resident of Brentwood

Reynaldo Ramos Belardo 82, passed away peacefully on June 7th, 2019, at his home in Brentwood, Ca. Reynaldo was born July 1st, 1937 in Silang Cavite, Philippines. One of 11 children of Mr. & Mrs. Dominador M. Belardo.

An Engineering Graduate from Feate University, Manila Philippines and an Master of Engineering Graduate of Santa Clara University. In 1969 Rey joined Kaiser Engineering in Oakland Ca. whom he would work for through out his career. During his employment he had the opportunity to work all over the United States and internationally. Setting up bases in Vancouver BC, Union City, Miami, Baton Rouge, and Hayward. Reynaldo was a State Registered Professional Engineer in California, Florida, Louisiana, Illinois, Oregon, and Massachusetts. He finally fully retired from the profession that he loved in 2018.

Reyanldo loved spending time with his family, was very patriotic American with proud Filipino heritage, Catholic faith and carried strong moral convictions. He always had a smile on his face and projected a positive attitude toward everyone he met.

Reynaldo is survived by his wife of 54 years, Angelita, his sons Jose, Raynald, Edward, and John. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Gerald, Lisette, Kingston Rey, Edward-Noah, Christine, Marley Blue, Thomas.

Friends and family are invited to Vigil Services at Holy Sepulchre, 26320 Mission Blvd. Hayward, Ca 94544 on Tuesday & Wednesday June 18th & 19th @ 5:30pm to 8:30pm.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday June 20th, 2019 @ 10:30am at All Saints Catholic Church 22824 Second Street Hayward, Ca 94541

Reynaldo requested that any Memorial Contributions be sent to All Saints and Saint Joachim in Hayward Ca. or Immaculate Heart of Mary in Brentwood, Ca.





