Richard GriffithsNovember 30, 1928-May 22, 2020DanvilleDick; beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend passed away after a full and rewarding life at his home in Danville on May 22. He was raised in New York City and relocated to Northern California as a young man. Dick served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and attended Stanford University. Upon his graduation he began a 35 year career with Pacific Telephone/Pacific Bell, retiring in 1989. Dick met his beloved wife Colleen at church in Sacramento and married her in 1955. Settling in Danville in 1969, Dick and Colleen raised their two children. After his retirement, Dick began an extensive volunteer life supporting many civic and community organizations. Dick and Colleen traveled to over sixty-five countries and were frequent cruisers.Dick is pre-deceased by Colleen, his wife of 59 years. He is survived by his two children, daughter Susan (Steven) and son, David, three grandsons, Daniel (Ashley), Troy, Kyle (Tyler), and two great-grandsons, Dylan and Andrew. He was proud of his brood of Griffiths men. During his last five years, Dick enjoyed the companionship and love of his dear Karen.Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made in Dick's name to Community Presbyterian Church Deacon's Fund in Danville, CA.