Robert Donald Fyfe
December 5, 1930 – June 8, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA.
Robert "Bob" was born in Oakland, CA to parents David and Virginia Fyfe. He grew up in a loving family that included his late sister Helen. He graduated from Fremont High School in Oakland in 1948, where he met his life-long love, Diane.
After high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton. He eventually served his country proudly as a tank division leader in the Korean War. He married Diane in 1952.
Returning home from the war, Bob joined the Oakland Fire Department, and worked his way up the ranks to Captain. He and Diane welcomed daughter Janie in 1954, and son Robert II in 1968. In 1971, he moved his family to Danville, a place he loved and remained for the rest of his life.
After 33 years of service in the OFD, Bob retired in 1988. In retirement he loved to play golf and travel the world with Diane, visiting most every continent. He and Diane also spent a great deal of time in their go-to getaway of Palm Springs.
Bob is survived by Diane, his wife of nearly 68 years; children Janie (Pat) and Rob (Steve); grandchildren Robyn (Reid) and Conor; and great-grandchildren Dean and Voss. He will be interred at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. Service will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Bob/Dad/Poppy will be forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.