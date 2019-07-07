Roger Henry Ehm

June 24, 1931 - June 22, 2019

Walnut Creek

Roger Ehm died just two days short of his 88th birthday. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY where he graduated from Brooklyn College. Roger entered the US Navy in 1953. After completing flight training and receiving his commission Roger married Emily Bond in 1954. Roger always considered this marriage "one of the best things that ever happened to him." Four years of active duty had them living all over the country, briefly separated while Roger was based in Naha, Okinawa. Daughter Dorothy was born and Roger immediately went to work for Pan American Grace Airways in Lima, Peru. Roger and Emily loved their adventure in Lima and welcomed daughter Sally.

After returning to the states Roger flew for United Airlines until his retirement in 1991. This was a job he loved so much that he never considered it work. While living in Illinois for 44 years Roger benefited from his flexible work schedule. This allowed him to play handball and tennis, work on home projects, and just be around for his girls. The couple relocated to Walnut Creek in 2005 and were members of Democrats of Rossmoor Club and the Unitarian Church where Roger particularly enjoyed Elder Journey and the Men's Breakfast.

In addition to wife Emily, Roger is survived by daughters Dory Schramm (Tom) and Sally Guth (Mike), grandchildren Mark (Alyssa Bromberg) and Jack Schramm, Henry and Addy Guth. Roger was predeceased by sister Silvia Gerken and grandson Will Schramm.

A special thank you to the staff of the Walnut Creek Willows and for the palliative care Roger received at John Muir Medical Center at the end of his life. As was his wish, Roger donated his body to the UCSF Medical School. A memorial service will be held at Mt Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church 55 Eckley Lane, Walnut Creek at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 10. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Roger's name to Trinity Center https://trinitycenterwc.org/ or his church https://www.mduuc.org/





