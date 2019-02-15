Thomas Bickford

Feb. 4, 1949 - Feb. 11, 2019

El Cerrito

Tom passed away suddenly at home after fighting a prolonged illness. He was a loving husband and a good friend to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed by his wife Kathy Gregovich and all his family and friends. Tom leaves behind 2 brothers and two sisters; Roger Bickford, and Wayne (Maureen) Bickford, Christine Fredette residing in New Hampshire, and Sandra Mcgonagle (Charles) of Massachusetts along with many nieces, and nephews. His brother Kurt preceded him in death at an early age. He also loved his extended family (in-laws) Milena, Eileen and Michael and their children. Tom had a great sense of humor, was a jokester, and loved his family and friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand for those in need, and completed many "honey do" lists.

Tom was born to Chester and Judith Bickford in 1949 in Brooklyn, NY. He moved with is family to Merrimack, New Hampshire as a toddler where he grew up. After graduating from Merrimack High School in 1968 he joined the Navy where he became a Search and Rescue diver in Viet Nam. When he was discharged from the Navy he ended up at Treasure Island and fell in love with the Bay Area. He decided to make the East Bay home where he bought a house in Clayton and then Concord. Tom was a Master Mechanic in the Automotive Industry from which he retired after 30 years. In his younger years he was very active joining the Elks and Moose Lodge where he was a member of the OB's, and the RV Camping club. He loved to scuba dive, race boats and go camping in his RV. Friends will remember Tom's legendary BBQ's claiming he made the best steaks. Tom made friends where ever he went and will be missed. He will be honored with a Military Honor Guard at Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito, CA on Friday, February 15th at 11am. A celebration of life will follow at a local restaurant (details will be given at the Mortuary). For his spiritual needs he was a member of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Moraga, CA. if you would like to make a donation in his name please make it to his church or a .





View the online memorial for Thomas Bickford Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary