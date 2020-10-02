Thomas Murray
October 7, 1923 - September 22, 2020
Resident of San Leandro, CA
Thomas Murray, 96, of San Leandro CA, died peacefully of natural causes in Sparks Nevada, two weeks shy of his 97th birthday. The adored father, father in law, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, was born in Ottumwa, Iowa. The second of eight children, he was the eldest son of Tom and Madge (Thompson) Murray, and was known as Junior while growing up in Iowa.
After completing high school, he served in the US Army during WWII. Following a tour in New Guinea he was stationed at Ft. Ord in California. It was there, in 1946 at a USO dance, he met his only love, Margaret Lue Handley.
They married in Santa Cruz and began their life together in San Francisco. Tom was thrilled to escape the cold Iowa winters. They soon purchased a home in the East Bay, raising their two boys, while Tom worked, first for Kaiser Auto, then as Parts Manager for Val Strough Chevrolet in Oakland (1955-1985), and later, owner of Motor Parts Ltd. After retiring, he and Margaret thoroughly enjoyed their grandchildren and their "golden years" until her passing in 1998. Tom then went back to work, managing inventories at car dealerships throughout California.
A devoted "car guy", he enjoyed restoring classic cars, driving them, and going to swap meets, car shows and cruise nights. He was always available to share his knowledge and assistance, and he happily shared that passion with his sons and grandson. In 2014, he moved to Sparks, NV, to be with family.
Dad was, by far, the most kind, caring, and generous man anyone could know. There are no words to measure how much he will be missed.
He is survived by his sons, Michael (Terri) of Sparks NV and Dennis of Portland OR; his grandchildren, the lights of his life, Tiffany, Thomas, and Randi; his sisters, Joan Johnston, Judy Eden, and Karon Thompson; and sister in law, Carol (Bob) Leonard of Santa Cruz. He will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews, longtime friends in the Bay Area, and his newest friends in Reno/Sparks.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 52 years, sisters Mary Eiffert, Marvelle Leffler, and brothers Paul and Marvin. He will be interred at The Chapel of the Chimes Memorial Park in Hayward, CA, along side his beloved wife in a private ceremony.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at MorningStar-Reflections in Sparks for their care and kindness, and all those from Kindred Hospice who assisted in his care.
It would be Dad's wish, and ours, that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
