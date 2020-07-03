William "Doc" GreelmanJuly 18, 1929 - June 29, 2020Resident of Tracy, CADoc Greelman passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Tracy, California from congestive heart failure. He was surrounded by his loved ones, his lady Charlotte Richardson, her daughter Kerrie and his daughter Lisa.Born July 18, 1929 in Ogden, Utah to Evangeline Greelman (Koldewyn) and George Greelman. He had two brothers whom preceded him in death, James and George Greelman.He served in the U.S. armed forces in Korea from 1951 to 1953. He was a medic with the 224th infantry regiment; decorated with the Combat Medical Badge-Korean Service Medal with 3 bronze service stars.After his military service he became a firefighter with the Consolidated Firefighters in Contra Costa County and one of the first paramedics in the area. His medic service in the military served itself well, along with his degree in Pre Pharmacy to becoming a firefighter paramedic.He found his passion and purpose in life once he joined the philanthropic fraternal organization of the Masons and later the Aahmes Shriners Temple. He became Potentate of the Aahmes Temple, Livermore in 2001 and shortly after served on the executive board of the Shriners Children's Hospital, Sacramento, California. He loved to ride horses and joined the Mounted Patrol unit of ShrinersHe enjoyed hunting big game, duck, and pheasants with his family; sons and daughters alike, as well as friends, from California to Wyoming. He was raised to hunt by his father and in turn continued the tradition with sons and daughters.He is survived by Charlotte Richardson and his children, Linda Hummel, David Greelman, Lisa Erwin and Brent Greelman. He lost his son and namesake, William (Billy) Greelman to cancer at the very young age of 13. He has four grandchildren; Chelsea Martinez, Somer Gippert, Rebecca Smith and Mallory Erwin-Weiner. He has six great grandchildren, Kirby, Baylee, Aubree, Parker, Rain and Hunter.We are very proud of him and will miss him dearly.The family would like to recognize the generosity, friendship and immeasurable support from Evelyn and Gene Motley. A visitation will be held Thurs, July 09, 2020, 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Tracy Memorial Chapel, private Burial to follow. No Funeral Services will be held.